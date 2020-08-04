Jon Bon Jovi and son hosting "Virtual Happy Hour" & acoustic concert for charity

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Hampton Water

Just like his latest single says, Jon Bon Jovi can’t do what he does, so he’s doing what he can. This time, it’s an acoustic online concert to raise money for charity — preceded by a virtual happy hour.

Jon and his son, Jesse Bongiovi, have their own line of highly-rated rosé wine, Hampton Water, and on August 14, they’ll sit down at 5:30 p.m. ET for a chat with fans at LiveFromHome.com. Fans can submit questions in advance for the pair via Hampton Water’s Facebook page.

For the entire month of August, one dollar from every purchase of Hampton Water wine will go to World Central Kitchen, which has been working to combat hunger and poverty worldwide amid the COVID-19 pandemic. WCK will in turn give the money to minority-owned businesses.

At 6 p.m. ET, after the Happy Hour, fans can enjoy Jon’s free livestream concert at Hampton Water’s Facebook page.

Of course, you’ll need your own bottle of Hampton Water to enjoy while watching these events — and if you go to HamptonWaterWine.com now and use the code LIVE10, you’ll get 10% off your purchase.

By Andrea Dresdale

