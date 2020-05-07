‘John Wick’ cast uniting for virtual livestream to benefit furloughed theater workers

May 7, 2020

Lionsgate(LOS ANGELES) — The cast of John Wick is doing their part to help the struggling movie theater industry during COVID-19.

On Friday, Lionsgate Live! A Night at the Movies presents John Wick will stream live on YouTube at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. PT. The virtual event will be hosted by Jamie Lee Curtis and include special messages from the John Wick franchise cast, including Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry, Lance Reddick, Asia Kate Dillon, and filmmakers Chad Stahelski and David Leitch.  

Keira Knightley, Jesse Eisenberg, Melissa Joan Hart and Peter Facinelli will also be on hand to contribute messages for the event.

The livestream will benefit the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation, which is currently providing financial assistance to theater employees who have been furloughed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lionsgate has already held similar virtual livestreams for The Hunger Games, Dirty Dancing and La La Land.

