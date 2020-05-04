‘John Wick 4’, ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’ sequel, bumped over COVID-19

May 4, 2020

Lionsgate(LOS ANGELES) — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lionsgate has delayed the release of Keanu Reeves’ John Wick: Chapter 4 to 2022, and The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard — starring Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek, Antonio Banderas and Morgan Freeman — to 2021.

Damon Wolf, chief marketing officer and head of global distribution, said in a statement, “As audiences from around the world head back to theaters, most will return feeling that specialness that only the traditional theatrical experience can offer.”

The Hitman’s Bodyguard became a surprise hit for the studio in 2017, making more than $180 million worldwide on a $30 million budget. The sequel’s title refers to Hayek’s tough-as-nails Sonia, who is married to Jackson’s titular hitman.

John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum, starred Reeves and Halle Berry, and made $320 million worldwide in theaters, and eventually became Lionsgate’s highest-grossing home entertainment title ever.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

