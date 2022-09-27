John Travolta salutes Olivia Newton-John on what would have been her 74th birthday

ABC Audio

Olivia Newton-John would have turned 74 on Monday, so friends of the late singer are paying their respects.

John Travolta, who starred alongside Newton-John in the movie adaptation of Grease, saluted the late legend in a meaningful post on social media. “Happy birthday my Olivia,” he wrote in an Instagram Story, sharing a still of their characters — Danny and Sandy — glancing adoringly at the other.

Olivia’s family also honored her on her birthday. Her husband, John Easterling, shared a heartfelt tribute in the form of a beautiful memory. He recalled a trip to the Bahamas and how they were caught up in a storm that they feared would blow their boat off course.

The storm quickly subsided and left behind a beautiful rainbow while “dolphins started jumping at the bow of the boat.” He closed the memory, saying, “Every day with Olivia there was a hint of magic and everyday with Olivia was a bit of the supernatural.”

Olivia’s daughter, ﻿Chloe Lattanzi, paid tribute to the late singer on her birthday writing, “We love you mama” along with a dolphin emoji. She shared a video of the family celebrating the late legend’s birthday with a family dinner.

Newton-John died on August 8 after a years-long battle with cancer.

