John Mayer tests positive for COVID for second time since January, postpones shows

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

John Mayer has tested positive for COVID-19, again, making it the second time this year.

The musician announced his positive status in an Instagram post on Thursday night, writing, “Whelp. More members of the band tested positive for Covid today, and I was one of them.”

“This means we have to reschedule the next four shows,” the “Gravity” singer continued. “I’m so sorry to make you change your plans. This is a bummer for everyone in the band and crew, to say nothing of the question hanging over everyone’s head – mine included – as to how I tested positive on PCR twice in two months. (The first was extremely mild, but this one’s got the better of me.)”

“We’ll give you everything we’ve got at these upcoming shows, just as soon as we rest up and regroup. With love and appreciation… me,” he concluded.

Alongside the caption, Mayer shared a poster of the new rescheduled concert dates revealing that his February 25 show in Pittsburgh was moved to May 5, his March 1 show at Belmont Park in New York has been rescheduled for May 7, and his two Boston shows are set for May 9 and 10.

The announcement comes just days after Mayer’s drummer, Steve Ferrone, tested positive for COVID-19, prompting a change-up to his Monday night Madison Square Garden performance, or as he put it “a very special presentation.”

