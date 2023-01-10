John Mayer marks the one-year anniversary of Bob Saget’s death: “I loved that guy”

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Monday marked the one-year anniversary of comedian Bob Saget‘s death, and one of his closest friends, John Mayer, took to Instagram to pay tribute to the former Full House star.

“One year ago today, we lost Bob Saget. I loved that guy. I love saying ‘I loved that guy.’ Soon after he left us, I couldn’t finish those three words without falling apart, but now I say it with all the simplicity and complexity that love itself entails,” John wrote next to a photo of a smiling Saget on an airport tarmac.

“I knew he was otherworldly while he was here,” John continued. “Every moment we spent together was the stuff of Old Hollywood Magic, of dinners and drinks and stories and laughs and memories you knew were cutting deep grooves into your soul as the lathe was turning.”

He concluded, “I miss him all the time, but those memories? They’re solid objects. And today we’ll take them out and hold them and trade them and remember how much Bob Saget meant to us.”

Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo responded in the comments, “Man, did he love you. And he always will. I mean look at his face… that sheer happiness is the look of ‘yay I get to fly home with John!’ – so happy you captured that.”

Saget died in his Florida hotel room on January 9, 2022. The cause of death was determined to be head trauma; drugs and alcohol weren’t involved. After Saget died, John paid for a private plane to transport his body back to California and later served as a pallbearer at his funeral.

