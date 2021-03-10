John Mayer & Maren Morris will team for Grammys performance

Courtesy The Recording Academy

The Grammy Awards are famous for “Grammy Moments” — onstage pairings of artists who don’t normally perform together. Despite COVID-19, the tradition will continue Sunday night when Maren Morris teams up with John Mayer.

Maren shared a photo on her Instagram Stories Wednesday showing her with John, both of them wearing masks backstage at the Los Angeles Convention Center. “We’ll see you at the Grammys,” she captioned the photo, adding the raised-eyes emoji.

John also posted the photo, tagging Maren alongside a firecracker emoji. Rehearsal photos released by CBS also show the two singers onstage together. John is playing guitar while Maren sings, though it’s not know what they’ll perform.

Maren is nominated in the category of Best Country Song for her crossover hit “The Bones.”

The Grammys, which will also feature performances by Dua Lipa, Post Malone, Harry Styles and Taylor Swift, Coldplay’s Chris Martin and more, air Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

By Cillea Houghton & Andrea Dresdale

