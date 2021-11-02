John Mayer launches his second capsule collection of…laundry detergent

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rodemode Inc.

Back in 2016, John Mayer partnered with the upscale laundry and fabric care company The Laundress to release a capsule collection of laundry detergent called Out West. Now, he’s indulging his love for laundry once again with another Laundress capsule collection called Way Out West.

Today at 4 p.m. ET, you can chat with John live on Instagram and be among the first to shop the new collection live — just reserve a spot over at TheLaundress.com.

People reports that the new Way Out West collection, which officially launches Wednesday, includes a laundry detergent and a fabric spray, priced at $20 and $16, respectively. In a statement via People, Jon says, “I first discovered The Laundress products over six years ago, and we aligned so organically on the philosophy that if you love fashion, you should be into fabric care.”

“I find something so meditative about the process, which makes laundry day a very soothing ritual for me,” he adds. “Way Out West is an extension and embodiment of that passion, and I am so proud to introduce everyone to the new collection.”

Way Out West, inspired by John’s current home in Montana, is designed to “smell like home,” no matter where your home is. It features notes of black pepper, neroli, amyris, cedar, sandalwood and musk. The bottles feature a pink and blue motif that matches one of John’s favorite articles of clothing, and all of the packaging is made of recycled plastic.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.