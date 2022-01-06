John Mayer has COVID-19, pulls out of Mexico event with Dead & Company

John Mayer with Bob Weir & Mickey Hart of Dead & Company; C Flanigan/Getty Images

John Mayer has been forced to drop out of Playing in the Sand, a three-day destination festival in Mexico’s Riviera Cancun that he was scheduled to do with Dead & Company beginning this Friday.

On Instagram, Dead & Company said that just before he was set to leave for Mexico, John tested positive for COVID-19 and so is unable to travel and perform. “In these unprecedented times, fans should expect many rare and different tunes,” the group said in a statement.

Dead & Company’s Bob Weir added, “We came down here to have fun. Unfortunately some of our brothers cannot make it but fun is what we’re going to have.” The festival will continue with “special guests and sit ins,” the statement continued.

Another installment of Playing in the Sand is scheduled for January 13-16. It’s not clear if John will perform during that weekend.

Meanwhile, John is scheduled to kick off his solo tour in support of his latest album, Sob Rock, on February 17 in Albany, NY.

