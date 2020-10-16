John Legend pens heartfelt tribute to wife Chrissy Teigen following pregnancy loss

Christopher Polk/NBC

John Legend is paying tribute to wife Chrissy Teigen following the heartbreaking loss of their unborn child last month.

A day after his emotional performance of “Never Break” during Wednesday night’s Billboard Music Awards, which he also dedicated to Teigen, the “All of Me” singer penned a heartfelt note honoring his wife’s strength.

“This is for Chrissy. I love and cherish you and our family so much,” Legend tweeted Thursday and shared the video at his BBMA performance. “We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling.”

The Voice judge had more to say about Teigen, continuing in a follow up tweet, “I’m in awe of the strength you’ve shown through the most challenging moments.”

“I wrote this song because I have faith that as long as we walk this earth, we will hold each other’s hands through every tear, through every up and down, through every test,” he explained when touching upon the origins of “Never Break.”

“We promised each other this on our wedding day seven years ago, and every challenge we’ve faced has made that promise more powerful, more resilient,” Legend continued. “Our love will remain. We will never break.”

The 11-time Grammy winner expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the fans and friends who have continually reached out to the family. However, Legend says the most profound condolences came from people who have an intimate understanding of what the family is enduring.

“It’s a club no one wants to be a part of, but it’s comforting to know we’re not alone,” noted Legend.

He added that Teigen is still not ready to talk about the pregnancy loss, but assured she is extremely thankful for all the love and support.

