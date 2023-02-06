John Legend confirms he will return to ‘The Voice’

Trae Patton/NBC

After previously announcing he will not serve as a coach for the new season of The Voice, John Legend vows he will return in the future.

“I won’t be here this season, but I’ll be back,” the EGOT winner tells E! News.

Legend appeared as a season 12 advisor in 2017 and became a full-time coach for season 16 in 2019. “It’s amazing that any show lasts as long as The Voice has lasted, and I’m proud to be part of the legacy of the show,” Legend says.

Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson will return as coaches for the new season, which premieres March 6. Two coaches will make their debut, Chance the Rapper and One Direction‘s Niall Horan.

One reason John is taking a break is to spend time with his new daughter, Esti, who was born January 13. He also wants to promote his new unisex skincare line, Loved One, which focuses on people of color.

“Not only are we formulating our products with melanin-rich skin in mind, not only are we creating products that are beautiful, that will help you deeply care for yourself, but we wanna make it affordable,” the singer explains. “That’s what we created with Loved One and I’m really excited.”

As previously reported, the 44-year-old entertainer will be celebrating Valentine’s Day at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in LA. An Evening with John Legend: A Night of Songs and Stories will feature piano solo versions of songs from his album Legend, as well as the reimagining of some of his greatest hits.

The original Legend dropped in September 2022; LEGEND (Piano Solo Version) is due out February 8.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.