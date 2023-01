Chrissy Teigen and John Legend arrive to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

John Legend is a dad again.

The singer and wife Chrissy Teigen welcomed their third child together, a rep confirms to Billboard.

Legend reportedly announced the happy news during a private concert on Friday, telling attendees they had welcomed the little baby that morning. “What a blessed day,” he told the crowd.

The birth comes after the couple suffered a pregnancy loss in 2020. The baby joins big siblings Luna, 5, and Miles, 4.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.