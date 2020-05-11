John Krasinski’s ‘Some Good News’ performs its first wedding, and reunites ‘The Office’ cast, for newlywed fans

May 11, 2020

ABC/Heidi Gutman(LOS ANGELES) — Sunday’s latest installment of John Krasinski’s web show Some Good News featured the requisite bits of light news amid the COVID-19 pandemic, like dance parties and a cute little girl who’s sending encouraging letters to people.  But its stand-out segment was a wedding that featured nearly the entire cast of The Office coming together for a pair of the sitcom’s superfans.

Sure, the episode also featured Krasinski’s wife, Emily Blunt, and a “pretty good” weather forecast from Emma Stone, but it was the nuptials of The Office fans Susan and John that stole the show. 

Krasinski learned that John proposed to Susan outside of a gas station, just as the actor’s alter-ego, Jim Halpert, did to Jenna Fischer’s Pam Beesley on the show.

Krasinski also revealed he got himself ordained a minister so he could officiate the wedding, and surprised the couple with a Zoom-in of their parents and closest friends.

But after the pair said their I dos, he revealed the biggest surprise: a first dance featuring Steve Carell, Fischer, B.J. Novak, Rainn Wilson, Ed Helms, Mindy Kaling, Kate Flannery, Oscar Nunez, Angela Kinsey, Phyllis Smith, Brian Baumgartner, and Creed Bratton — nearly the entire cast of the beloved NBC sitcom, who joined in the dance from their homes.

Krasinski said the event will probably be the “first and only SGN wedding. Because let’s be honest, how does it get better than that? It doesn’t!”

 

