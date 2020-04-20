John Krasinski’s ‘Some Good News’ featured a virtual prom, Billie Eilish, and a word from “weatherman” Brad Pitt

April 20, 2020

ABC/Paula Lobo(LOS ANGELES) — In the latest installment of his homemade news show Some Good News, John Krasinski really flaunted some star power, from The Office star Rainn Wilson and Chance the Rapper, and performances from Billie and Finneas Eilish and The Jonas Brothers via remote. Oh, and there also was a word on the weather, from none other than Brad Pitt. 

The new show, posted on YouTube, featured more uplifting stories amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including Krasinski himself throwing a “virtual prom” for high schoolers trapped at home in the days of social distancing. The show also hailed delivery people, and people from Italy using long reeds to clink glasses from apartment balcony to balcony.

The one-man Some Good News team also highlighted NASA’s achievements, with a segment that actually took place on board the International Space Station.

Krasinski needed a breather, so he tossed to their weather department — which was Brad Pitt sticking his face out his door and saying of the weather: “Looks ah, looks pretty good. Yeah.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

About Warm 106.9

Avatar
Today's Music Variety fuels the sing-along-soundtrack that keeps the innovative workplaces in the Seattle area inspired with songs from the 80's through today. Warm cares about the community we live in through deep participation in hundreds of annual events that focus on women and families.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only