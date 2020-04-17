John Krasinski is hosting a virtual prom for high schoolers missing out this year

April 17, 2020

Mike Coppola/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — John Krasinski is here to salvage prom season.

The star of The Office and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan will be be hosting a virtual prom on his Some Good News YouTube channel Friday night at 8 p.m. ET for all the high schoolers missing out on their prom this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He’s even DJing the event and bringing “some friends” along, though he didn’t say who. No doubt his wife, Emily Blunt, will be his date.

“First of all… you’re welcome. Second of all I can’t take it anymore how much you are all missing your prom. So let’s do something about it! Let’s have an #SGNprom!” he wrote next to photo of him at his own prom, adding in the comments: “Tag your plus 1s and dress up to the prom 9s.”

This is just the latest surprise Krasinski has pulled off on Some Good News. For the first episode, he reunited online with his Office co-star Steve Carell to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the show’s premiere. He’s also had the original Broadway cast of Hamilton serenade a little girl over Zoom, and gifted some Boston-based COVID-19 health care workers with Red Sox tickets for life.

