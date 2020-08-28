Johara Finds a Way to Connect

Using her disappointment to encourage other kids, Johara gets an idea.

She found way to bring kids of all ages together safely.

She calls it “Front Yard Story Time.”

“Maximum five kids and masks are required,”

Johara read from her hand-made flyer. Her mom took Johara to get the fliers copied,

and helped her drop them off to every neighborhood home with children.

Her Front Yard Story Time flyer reads:

“My name is Johara. I love little kids.

I’m in 3rd grade and I am 8.

My inspiration for this program is to help kids have something to look forward to.

I really want to go back to school, but as we all know, I can’t.

I hope this can help us all feel more connected. I hope you join me.”

