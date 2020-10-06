Joey Has Been Found

bennymarty|BigStock

Reports of a kangaroo on the loose are not common around here.

A missing baby kangaroo that escaped from its owner in Monroe

has been found and recaptured after a nearby resident spotted it

hiding in the carport of their home.

The young red kangaroo reportedly hopped out of a parked van in Monroe

and made its getaway.

The kangaroo’s owner posted on Facebook that the animal escaped

when her friend let it out of the van for a potty break.

The kangaroo is not yet weaned and still needed its milk, according to the owner.

police deployed a drone in the area where the kangaroo was last seen.

When there were no results from the drone,

officers began to go door to door and located some residents who

had just arrived at their home and saw the kangaroo in their carport.

An experienced kangaroo handler was called to the scene,

along with an additional exotic animal resource officer.

They were able to corral the kangaroo and administer calming medication.

A community service officer then transported the kangaroo to an animal hospital for further treatment.

The kangaroo’s owners reportedly just picked it up on Monday from a local kangaroo sanctuary,

but police don’t believe the owners have a permit to legally own a kangaroo.

Full Story: HERE