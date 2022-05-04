Joe Jonas’s wife Sophie Turner confirms they’re expecting baby number two

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

After keeping silent for months, Joe Jonas‘ wife Sophie Turner officially confirmed to Elle UK that the two are expecting their second child.

The Game of Thrones alum and Joe welcomed daughter Willa in July 2020. Now, she reveals in the magazine’s June edition, “We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”

“It’s what life is about for me — raising the next generation,” she continues. “The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength.”

But Sophie admits that Willa already seems to be jealous of her yet-to-be-born sibling.

“She is a lot clingier than normal, so I think she has an idea. She wants Mummy all of the time – she’s claiming her territory,” notes the actress.

Sophie, 26, and Joe, 32, began dating in 2016 and tied the knot in 2019.

The actress’ baby bump was on full display at Monday’s Met Gala in New York City.

