Joe Jonas’ wife Sophie Turner posts, then deletes, video of their daughter, asks fans not to repost

Joe Jonas and his wife, Sophie Turner, have been extremely protective of both their daughters. They’ve never shared any pictures of their 2-year-old daughter, Willa, or their 9-month-old daughter, whose name they haven’t revealed. That’s why Sophie took to Instagram on Monday to explain why she’d suddenly posted and deleted a video of their baby.

“Earlier today I made an honest mistake accidentally posting a video of our daughter on instagram stories,” the Game of Thrones star wrote on her Instagram Story. “We have always advocated for our kids’ rights to privacy so sharing this publicly is something that is against anything I stand for.”

“Our children deserve the right to grow up out of the public eye, to learn and grow in private,” she continued. “If I ever were to post anything of our kids, know that it is unquestionably a mistake. I would greatly appreciate if anyone who has reposted on any of other platform, please delete the video.”

A year ago, Sophie told ELLE UK why she and Joe keep the kids away from cameras.

“My daughter never asked for any of this. I know what it can do to your mental health to be in this industry, and to be photographed every day and have the comments,” she explained. “It’s not something I want her to deal with unless she says, ‘This is what I want to do.'”

She added, “We’ll encourage her to do whatever she wants but I don’t think we would professionally let her do anything until she’s 18.”

Then, predating the now-popular term “nepo baby,” she added, “I also feel quite strongly about my daughter not becoming a nepotism child.”

