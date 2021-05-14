Joe Jonas uses his COVID downtime to focus on a healthy lifestyle

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Following the release of their fifth studio album Happiness Begins in 2019, the Jonas Brothers were set to begin an eight-date residency at the Park MGM in Las Vegas, and while the COVID-19 pandemic put an end to those plans, the downtime gave Joe Jonas a chance to focus on embracing a more healthy lifestyle.

One way was by joining some friends in a weekly meditation group, led by a former monk.

“It’s great because this isn’t us just like getting together to play a game,” he tells GQ magazine. “It’s us talking about our feelings and how we’re doing and checking in with each other.”

“I usually wake up around 7:00 or 7:30, and I try to give myself an hour before I do anything, even a work out,” he explains. “The first thing I do with that time is meditate. I use Headspace. Even if it’s like three minutes, sometimes I’ll listen while I’m brushing my teeth and getting ready. It’s just about being mindful instead of starting any social media.”

“I’m slowly learning Italian,” he adds. “After that, I’m on a group text with a group of a few friends, and we write to each other what we’re grateful for every day.”

Next, Joe listens to NPR while he makes “a pour over coffee, then a smoothie.”

Jonas also works out for 30-40 minutes, before “hitting the Peloton for another 20 or 30. He even keeps a mobile gym in his Tesla, to use during downtime while he’s at a gig.

His meals consist of fish, veggies and sushi.

“I’m a sushi fanatic,” he admits.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.