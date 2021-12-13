Joe Jonas spills on how he and wife Sophie Turner will ring in the holidays

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

Joe Jonas is ready to celebrate the holidays and is already dreaming about the feast he and wife Sophie Turner will eat on Christmas.

Speaking to E! News, the 32-year-old singer said he plans on stuffing his face this year. “There are a lot of different varieties of food. There are quite a few meals,” Joe explained.

“I’ll be having my English dinner this year, which is usually a Sunday roast. As long as there’s some Yorkshire pudding and a big turkey or chicken, I’m thrilled,” he continued. “And all the trimmings on the side and my mom’s sweet potato casserole that she makes every year… Obviously, food is more of the event than even the day.”

So, what other Christmas traditions does Joe have? The Jonas Brother admits he cozies up for a holiday movie marathon.

“You got to watch all of the Christmas movies,” he explained. “Now, as I have married an English gal, I like to watch Harry Potter. They are very Christmas-y. We just watched Home Alone last night, so Home Alone 2 is next.”

While Joe and his brothers Kevin and Nick Jonas are resting up after recently wrapping their sold-out Happiness Begins tour, he reveals that the trio already has big plans for 2022.

“There’s a lot of projects I’ve been writing and recording for,” Joe hinted. “Before you know it, you’ll see it or hear them.”

Joe will also star in the war drama Devotion﻿, due out next year. He tells E! News that he “really enjoy[s] acting” and teased it is “definitely something I want to do more of.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.