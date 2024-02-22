Joe Jonas Hilariously Gives Runners High Fives in NYC

DFree|BigStock

But no one recognized him.

Joe Jonas is just like Us when it comes to talking to New Yorkers.

Jonas, 34, shared a hilarious video via TikTok of him “hyping up” runners during their evening jogs. In the clip, he reached his arm out while offering high fives. Although some runners gave him one back, others ran past Jonas and ignored his attempt at comradery. One thing all the runners had in common is none of them appeared to recognize the singer.

“Hyping up strangers with high-fives during their 6pm run 🙏🏃,” he captioned the post as Natasha Bedingfield’s “Pocketful of Sunshine” played in the background. “Don’t leave me hanging 🥲😂.” Fans laughed with Jonas in his comments section.

“I literally ran right past him in Brooklyn and was wondering why I was being recorded & he was trying to high five me! Didn’t realize who he was!!” one follower who ran by Jonas commented. “Imagine dodging a stranger’s high five only to get home, scroll tiktok, and find out it was Joe 💀,” another wrote, as a third social media user quipped, “When they realize the weird guy high giving everyone is JOE JONAS.”

