Joe Jonas delivers a dramatic version of Smash Mouth’s “All Star” on ‘The Tonight Show’

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Joe Jonas was one of Jimmy Fallon‘s Tonight Show guests on Wednesday and discussed a number of things, including the Jonas Brothers’ ritual of warming up before a show with a theatrical version of “All Star,” by Smash Mouth.

“I find it really warms my vocals up and gets me in the right mindset,” Jonas explained, after which Jimmy pulled out a microphone and coaxed Joe into giving the audience a demonstration..

Joe also talked about the Jonas Brothers’ Las Vegas five-night mini residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM on June 3, 4, 9, 10 and 11, his collaboration with Tanqueray, the Netflix hit Bridgerton, and the Elvis impersonator who officiated his marriage to Sophie Turner — the latter of which turned out to be a big mistake.

“Everybody signed [non disclosure agreements] except Elvis,” he explained. “He didn’t do anything crazy, but we woke up and turned on the local news and there he is…doing interviews.”

“We also had Ring Pops as our wedding rings, and he was trying to sell the Ring Pop wrappers on eBay,” he added.

Earlier, Joe joined Jimmy in a game of TikTok Duets, where they took turns completing TikTok users’ songs with their own improvised lyrics.

