Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner celebrate two-year anniversary with never-before-seen wedding photos

It’s been two years since Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner tied the knot and to celebrate, the duo shared some never-before-seen photos from their quickie wedding in Las Vegas.

The photos, which were posted to Instagram on Saturday, included shots of the pair frolicking in a pool in their full wedding attire, as well as a candid of all the Jonas family wives — Sophie; Danielle, who’s married to Kevin Jonas; and Priyanka Chopra, who is married to Nick Jonas — with a shirtless Diplo in the background.

Diplo famously spilled the beans on the couple’s secret wedding after livestreaming it on Instagram.

The Game of Thrones star, 25, captioned the series, “Happy 2 year Vegas Wedding anniversary to this big ol hunk of man meat,” along with the red heart, piece of meat, and chapel emojis.

Meanwhile, Joe, 31, wrote, “Married as F@$K for 2 years! Love you bub @sophiet.”

Sophie and Joe married in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony on May 1, 2019, before throwing a more elaborate and formal ceremony in Provence in the south of France a month later.

In February 2020, they announced they were expecting their first child and, five months later, gave birth to a baby girl, Willa.

