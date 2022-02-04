Jim Brickman remixes “Valentine” for 2022, adds Olivia Newton-John

Green Hill Music

One of Jim Brickman‘s biggest hits was his 1997 single “Valentine,” featuring Martina McBride. Now, to mark the song’s 25th anniversary, he’s released a remix with another acclaimed female vocalist: Olivia Newton-John.

Jim recruited Olivia for the remake because they’ve been friends for a long time and have toured and written songs together. The two also sang “Valentine” together on Jim’s 2000 PBS TV special My Romance.

“I was honored to collaborate with Jim Brickman by recording ‘Valentine’ and releasing this special remix single for the song’s 25th anniversary,” says Olivia in a statement. “His music is so romantic and this song in particular is perfect for couples to celebrate the most romantic day of the year.”

Jim adds, “When I wrote the song with Jack Kugell, I had been thinking about the fact that there was no song that truly represented the romance of Valentine’s Day. It was truly a pivotal moment in my music career to have created a classic song that has been celebrated for 25 years.”

Jim’s Share the Love — LIVE! tour kicks off Saturday in Clearwater, Florida.

