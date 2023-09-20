Jewel releasing 25th anniversary edition of sophomore album, ‘Spirit’

Craft Recordings

Jewel‘s second album, Spirit, the follow-up to her multi-Platinum debut, Pieces of You, is getting a 25th anniversary edition.

Coming November 17, the Spirit deluxe album will be available digitally, as a two-CD set and as a two-LP set, marking the first time it’s been on vinyl since its 1998 release. In addition to the album’s original set of songs — including the hits “Hands” and “Down So Long” — the package includes 23 bonus tracks. Among them are eight unreleased demos, alternate takes and outtakes, remixes and live performances from that era.

Included in those live performances are in-concert renditions of hits like “Who Will Save Your Soul,” “Foolish Games” and “You Were Meant For Me,” as well as a performance from the ill-fated Woodstock ’99 festival.

Spirit, released in 1998, debuted at number three on the album chart and went on to sell 4 million copies; “Hands” hit the top 10.

In a statement, Jewel says, “I still cherish this album and sing many of these songs during my shows, so I’m glad my fans can pick up new copies and hear some unreleased tracks, outtakes, and live recordings.”

“I also get to share this with my son now – it’s incredibly special to tell him stories about what was happening in my life and the world during this time,” she adds. “Whether you heard Spirit back then or are just discovering it now, I appreciate you listening.”

Here’s the track listing for the 25th anniversary edition of Spirit, which is now available for preorder:

“Deep Water”

“What’s Simple Is True”

“Hands”

“Kiss The Flame”

“Down So Long”

“Innocence Maintained”

“Jupiter”

“Fat Boy”

“Enter From The East”

“Barcelona”

“Life Uncommon”

“Do You”

“Absence Of Fear”

“This Little Bird”

“Hands” (Single Remix)

“Down So Long” (Single Remix)

“Jupiter (Swallow The Moon)” (Single – Alternate Version)

“What’s Simple Is True” (Soundtrack Version)

“You Were Meant For Me” (Live 2 Meter Sessions At VARA Studio, Netherlands – October 16, 1996)

“Who Will Save Your Soul” (Live 2 Meter Sessions At VARA Studio, Netherlands – October 16, 1996)

“Down So Long” (Live At Colegio Oficial de Medicos de Madrid, Spain – February 11, 1999)

“What’s Simple Is True” (Live At Colegio Oficial de Medicos de Madrid, Spain – February 11, 1999)

“Foolish Games” (Live At Colegio Oficial de Medicos de Madrid, Spain – February 11, 1999)

“Do You” (Live At Colegio Oficial de Medicos de Madrid, Spain – February 11th 1999)

“Who Will Save Your Soul” (Live At Colegio Oficial de Medicos de Madrid, Spain – February 11, 1999)

“Innocence Maintained” (Live At Wheeler Opera House, Aspen, Colorado – January 22, 1999)

“Fat Boy” (Live At Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London, England – November 14, 1997)

“Deep Water” (Live At Fox FM Studios, Melbourne, Australia – February 25, 1999)

“Enter From The East” (Solo Acoustic Outtake)

“The Sue Lee Song” (Demo)*

“Hands” (Studio Outtake)*

“Songs Of Freedom” (Studio Outtake)*

“Last Dance Rodeo” (Home Boombox Demo)*

“Wandering” (Demo)*

“Gloria” (Demo)*

“Barcelona” (Live At Reunion Arena, Dallas, Texas – July 9, 1999)*

“Down” (Live At Woodstock ’99, Rome, New York, July 25, 1999)

“Beeswax Operetta” (Studio Outtake)*

*previously unreleased

