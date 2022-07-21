Jewel and Train reveal best memories of their first cars

Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

It’s a special moment when you’re handed the keys to your first car, which is why many people never forget the memory. That goes for both Jewel and Train frontman Pat Monahan, who spoke openly about their first cars.

“I think my first vehicle was a 1978 Chevrolet Chevette,” Pat revealed in a statement. “It was my mom’s car and she let me drive it. It was pretty sweet!”

He continued, “My finest memory of that Chevette was that I was allowed to do it all by myself. I was a 16 year old kid and being able to drive around and pick up [my] friends in Erie, Pennsylvania was a pretty big deal. I can’t say I loved anything most about the actual vehicle, [but] the freedom of the vehicle was what I loved most.”

As for Jewel, her first car was a little bit bigger than Pat’s Chevette. “My first car was a 1969 VW bus,” she disclosed in a statement.

“It was my first real ride and it also became my home so it was a pretty big deal,” she continued. “I was homeless at the time [and] this van represented safety and shelter.”

Jewel’s van was also responsible for starting her career as she revealed, “I wrote a lot of songs in that van and it’s amazing to think that those songs became my first album. Those songs ended up changing the entire trajectory of my life.”

“I will always think of a lot of music when I think about [that] van,” she added.

Jewel and Train’s recollections are a part of their collaboration with Mercury Insurance for its “My First Car” series, which encourages artists to share their best memories of their first vehicle.





Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.