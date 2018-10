If you owe…Jet Blue is buying!

JetBlue is giving away 1,000 free one-way flights to taxpayers who owe money on their returns as part of its Tax Return Return Flight giveaway.

• JetBlue will randomly select 66 winners on each of the first 14 days of the promotion. It will then choose 76 winners on the final day (April 25, 2017) of the giveaway.

• Visit the site HERE to enter your information, and you’re all set. You can enter once a day from now until April 25.