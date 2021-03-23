Jessica Simpson shares her diary entries detailing heartbreak after divorcing Nick Lachey

SGranitz/WireImage

Jessica Simpson is ready to talk about the difficult days she endured after filing for divorce from ex husband Nick Lachey, to whom she was married from 2002 to 2006.

The paperback edition of Jessica’s memoir Open Book, set for release Tuesday, includes bonus material in the form of handwritten journal entries. One note chronicles her thoughts after parting ways with the 98 Degrees singer.

The journal entry, reports Entertainment Tonight, centers on the heartbreak she felt after Lachey began dating now-wife Vanessa, whom he started seeing shortly after the divorce.

“So, Nick, you’re with another already? Seems that you forgot the love you spoke to me,” Simpson’s journal reads. “I’m saddened beyond belief. Alone in the dark, with no one to call my own.”

Both Jessica and Nick have moved on and have started families of their own.

Jessica wed Eric Johnson in 2014; they share eight-year-old Maxwell, seven-year-old Ace and two-year-old Birdie.

As for Nick, he and Vanessa — who wed in 2011 — share three kids, as well.

When opening up about why her first marriage failed, Jessica previously told ET, “I was 22 years old when we got married. Once I started to get endorsement deals that were separate from him, there was a little bit of tension.”

The fashion mogul added that she and Nick were not the “trophy couple” that fans were led to believe. However, she noted that she’s “happy” about how their lives have turned out for the better, adding, “He took heartbreak and made it into something beautiful.”

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.