Jessica Simpson gives her infamous “Housewife of the Year” ‘Rolling Stone’ cover a COVID-19 spoof

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — It’s been 17 years since Jessica Simpson donned the pink high heels and posed in her underwear with a Swiffer Wet Jet for the cover of Rolling Stone, where she was dubbed “Housewife of the Year.”

Now, the “Irresistible” singer — who is a mother of three — is reclaiming her old title for a COVID-19 update.

Posing with a Swiffer and its cleaning pads, as well as a bottle of Lysol, box of rubber gloves and a scrub brush on Wednesday, Jessica cheekily captioned her makeup-free photo, “Housewife of the Year looks a little different these days.”

It also should be noted that there’s a vacuum propped up behind her, showing off that a housewife’s work is never done, especially during a pandemic where every surface must be sanitized.

On top of throwing in additional cleaning supplies, the Open Book author traded in the pink pumps and flirty undergarments for calico-colored slippers and a ripple effect onesie, along with a matching blue and white bandana.

Things have radically changed for Jessica since her memorable 2003 magazine cover. Back then, she was starring alongside ex-husband Nick Lachey in their reality TV show Newlyweds and her song “With You” was atop the US Mainstream Top 40 list.

Nowadays, she’s a New York Times bestselling author with her autobiography Open Book and is focused on her clothing line — when she’s not doting on her three children eight-year-old Maxwell, seven-year-old Ace and one-year-old Birdie Mae.

On top of that, she’s been using her free time to comfort fans during the COVID-19 pandemic, encouraging everyone last Wednesday to pray with her “for the leaders around the world including our president, governors, mayors, politicians, scientists, doctors, and all healthcare workers” and told fans to “stay strong.”

