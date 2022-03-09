Jenny from the Dock: JLo is the new “Chief Entertainment and Lifestyle Officer” for Virgin Voyages cruise line

Rich Fury/WireImage

Cruise lines have certainly taken a hit in the past few years due to the pandemic, so what better way to boost your brand-new cruise brand than enlisting one of the world’s most famous women to help promote it?

Jennifer Lopez has been announced as chief entertainment and lifestyle officer of Sir Richard Branson‘s new cruise line, Virgin Voyages, as well as an investor. Normally, cruise lines will choose a female celebrity to be the “godmother” of its ships, but Virgin Voyages is dispensing with that term and turning the role into a true collaboration.

“My artistic and social mission is to empower, inspire and entertain,” JLo says in a statement. “Any opportunity that I get to combine all these attributes into a partnership and collaboration is exciting for me.”

She adds that she’s “inspired by Virgin Voyages’ dedication to creating irresistible experiences and focus on well-being, which all fits perfectly with my own lifestyle and brand ethos.”

In her role, Jennifer will develop experiences emphasizing fitness and well-being, and designing “entertainment co-creations,” which will be released throughout this year.

Plus, she’s bringing her JLo beauty brand to the Virgin Voyages fleet. Following the debut of its first ship, Scarlet Lady, the lines’ second ship, Valiant Lady, sails in March, while Resilient Lady debuts in August.

