Jennifer Lopez’s ﻿’HALFTIME’﻿ to open 2022 Tribeca Festival

Jennifer Lopez‘s ride on cloud nine isn’t stopping anytime soon. Shortly after announcing her engagement to actor Ben Affleck, news broke that her HALFTIME documentary will not only premiere at the prestigious Tribeca Festival — it’s going to open it.

Jennifer stars in HALFTIME, a Netflix documentary that has her reflecting on “her milestones and evolution as an artist, and navigates the second half of her career continuing to entertain, empower and inspire,” per publicity materials.

The doc “offers an intimate peek behind the curtain revealing the grit and determination that makes Jennifer Lopez the icon she is, from her performances onscreen and on stages around the world, to her Super Bowl Halftime show, to the recent Presidential inauguration,” the statement continues. “The documentary focuses on an international superstar who has inspired people for decades with her perseverance, creative brilliance, and cultural contributions.”

The occasion is made even more special as the June 8 premiere at Tribeca will take place in upper Manhattan, which is “a stone’s throw away from her beloved Bronx,” the release adds.

In all, HALFTIME celebrates all Jennifer has done and will continue to do now that the 52-year-old singer has entered the second half of her life.

The “On The Floor” singer also announced the news on Instagram and teased fans, “It’s just the beginning.”

