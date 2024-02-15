Jennifer Lopez to hit the road on the This Is Me … Now The Tour

Courtesy Live Nation

Jennifer Lopez‘s new album This Is Me … Now arrives on February 16, and now she’s announced that she’ll be supporting the album with a tour — her first since 2019.

This Is Me Now … The Tour will kick off June 26 in Orlando, Florida, and is set to wrap up August 31 in Houston, Texas. The tour includes stops in JLo’s hometown of New York City, as well as Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Cleveland, Nashville, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, New Orleans and more.

The JLo Fan Club presale starts February 20 at 9 a.m. local time. The Citi presale and a Verizon presale all start February 20 at 10 a.m. local time. The general on sale date is February 23 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com .

In addition to her new album, Jennifer’s star-studded musical film This Is Me…Now: A Love Story will stream on Prime Video on February 16. A behind-the-scenes documentary about the making of the album and the film, called The Greatest Love Story Never Told, streams on Prime Video February 27.

