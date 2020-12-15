Jennifer Lopez to headline 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' on ABC

Jennifer Lopez will be helping us ring in 2021 on ABC later this month.

The multi-talented entertainer will headline Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest on December 31, performing right before the iconic ball drops in New York’s Times Square.

Cyndi Lauper and Billy Porter, who worked together on Cyndi’s award-winning musical Kinky Boots, will reunite for a duet on the show, and country star Jimmie Allen will also perform.

As previously reported, Ryan Seacrest will be joined by Billy and Lucy Hale in Times Square, while Ciara will host the festivities in Los Angeles. More performers will be announced soon.



In addition, singer Jessie James Decker returns as Powerball correspondent for the second year, and will reveal the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year just after midnight. The fun gets underway at 8 p.m. ET.

By Andrea Dresdale

