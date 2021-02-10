Jennifer Lopez reveals she and Alex Rodriguez went to couple's therapy

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez candidly spoke about her mental health during the pandemic and came out in complete support of couple’s therapy in a new interview.

Speaking with Allure magazine for their March cover story, the “In The Morning” singer explained why she and fiancé Alex Rodriguez sought couple’s counseling. As it turned out, it was a result of the two’s opposite reaction to quarantine.

“I miss being creative and running on 150. But Alex, of all people, was like, ‘I love it. I love being at home. I love doing my Zooms. I love knowing the kids are there, and you’re there all the time,'” explained Lopez.

“It has been actually really good. We got to work on ourselves,” the 51-year-old singer continued. “We did therapy. I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship.”

Lopez also reflected beyond how having conversations can be important during the COVID-19 pandemic — they are also pivotal for the Black Lives Matter movement and protests against police brutality — of which she attended alongside Rodriguez over the summer.

“We can’t just keep living our lives and thinking everything’s going to work itself out,” she reflected. “No, it’s not going to work out. We have to get involved. We have to make changes.”

Looking back at 2020 as a whole, the Hustlers star admits it was a “necessary year” because, “What we realized is that we’re all in this together. This is about our kids growing up in a world where they feel comfortable, where things are equal, and there’s more kindness and love than hate and division.”

“There’s something happening that we’re in the middle of and you have to trust that on the other side it’s going to be so much better,” she expressed. “We just have to hang on.”

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.