Jennifer Lopez recreates “All I Have” for Coach campaign

Courtesy of Coach

Jennifer Lopez is still Jenny from the Block, and she proved it by recreating her “All I Have” video for a Coach collaboration.

The ad starts out with the scene from Lopez’s 2002 video as she hurriedly packs and heads out into the cold and snow-filled New York streets. As the video continues, it cuts to the 2021 version of her walking down the street carrying a host of Coach bags, just as she did in the original — but with the latest styles, of course.

The recreation is part of the “Give a Little Love” campaign for Coach, which Lopez has been the face of since 2019.

“All I Have,” which features LL Cool J and was released on December 14, 2002, was JLo’s second single off of her third studio album, This Is Me… Then. The song was a huge hit, reaching number one on the Billboard charts and remaining there for four weeks.

