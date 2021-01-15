Jennifer Lopez grows her wings in "In the Morning" video

ABC

Jennifer Lopez has released the majestic music video for her new song, “In the Morning.”

The artistically shot visual begins with JLo sinking gracefully into an ocean, symbolizing a woman who has fallen into a toxic relationship. She then transforms into a mermaid and rises to the top. She continues her rise and her metamorphosis, growing her own wings so she’s free to fly away.

“I am soooo excited for you to see the official video for #InTheMorning,” JLo previously teased on Instagram. “It’s full of symbolism about a dark one-sided relationship and the realization that you can’t change anyone else … you can only change yourself!!!”

“Grow your own wings and walk away from anyone or anything that doesn’t truly value all you have to offer,” she also wrote.

Jennifer debuted the track back on November 27, along with risqué cover art featuring her strategically posed naked.

By Andrea Tuccillo

