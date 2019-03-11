Credit: Starfrenzy | BigStockPhoto.com

Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod get engaged in the Bahamas

Many fans are celebrating the engagement of Singer-actor, Jennifer Lopez, 49, and former MLB player, Alex Rodriguez, 43. ‘A-Rod’ popped the question to ‘J-Lo’ Saturday evening at a getaway location in the Bahamas.

The cute couple just celebrated their two-year anniversary as boyfriend and girlfriend just this past February.

Both A-Rod and J-Lo shared simple, and sweet posts to their Instagram pages this weekend to celebrate the moment.

she said yes ♥️

It’s clear the couple is comfortable and beyond happy together. In a recent post Lopez confirmed her love with hubby Rodriguez to fans.

No date for the wedding have been confirmed yet, but you can bet we’ll be ready to jump for joy when that happens.

