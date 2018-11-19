Jennie-O Turkey Products Getting Recalled.

We actually use this brand quite a bit…if you do too, you may want to check YOUR freezer!

The Department of Agriculture’s Food & Safety Inspection Service just recalled turkey products that are linked to a possible salmonella outbreak. Jennie-O Turkey recalled around 91,000 pounds of raw turkey products.

Here’s a list of the following products that you need to get rid of…

1-lb. packages of “Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 93% LEAN | 7% FAT” with “Use by” dates of 10/01/2018 and 10/02/2018

1-lb. packages of “Jennie-O TACO SEASONED GROUND TURKEY” with a “Use by” date of 10/02/2018

1-lb. packages of “Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 85% LEAN | 15% FAT” with a “Use by” date of 10/02/2018

1-lb. packages of “Jennie-O ITALIAN SEASONED GROUND TURKEY” with a “Use by” date of 10/02/2018

The CDC suggests that you should always wash your hands after handling raw turkey to avoid getting sick.