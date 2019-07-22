Jen Syrowitz & Ronnie McGlenn from Washington Outdoor Women [Podcast]

July 22, 2019

Jen Syrowitz is the new Executive Director of Washington Outdoor Women (WOW), and Ronnie McGlenn, is the Founder. WOW has been here in the Puget Sound area for 22 years, providing important classes and trainings for women, by women, to keep us safe in nature. It's also about respecting the land and all nature. Washington Outdoor Women began with just a few classes, but keeps growing and expanding which attests to its popularity. September 13-15 is the time of the Fall weekend Workshop. Held at Lazy F Camp near Ellensburg. Check the website for registration. Some scholarships are available. It can be life changing.

Find out more at: www.washingtonoutdoorwomen.org

Inspirational Women is a weekly podcast that features women who are leaders in their field, entrepreneurs, authors or women carving new paths in education, the environment, charities, crime prevention, health care, domestic issues, and youth outreach.

