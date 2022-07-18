Jen and Ben in Vegas Baby

Jennifer Lopez just posted a massive dump of photos and video from her surprise wedding to Ben Affleck!
— showing herself in her dress, and BA in his tux … both looking amazing.
The pop star threw up a ton of content on her website/newsletter — OnTheJLo — where she and her team have spilled all the deets about their nuptials. Jen writes, “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.”
She goes on to say this … “Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world. Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday—all of us wanting the same thing— for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage.”
Jen explains that they barely made it to the wedding chapel in time before it closed up, and while they wanted Elvis to officiate … he was unavailable. They moved forward anyway, taking pics in front of their witnesses — who appear to have been some of their respective kids.J Lo calls it their dream wedding, one they wanted long ago — and ends by saying … “They were right when they said, “all you need is love”. We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to.”She finishes here … “Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for.”