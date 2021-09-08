JEM AND THE HOLOGRAMS WOULD BE PROUD

Do you have weird recurring dreams, like the one where it’s the last day of college and you realize you forgot to go to any of your classes? (No? Just us? Mmmmkay…) This week Coach Laurie, Anna D and Claire are back in true LALON form, running the gamut of topics from the first day of In Person High School to brand new ABBA music to the tragic devastation wrought by Hurricane Ida on the people of New York and New Jersey. At what point do you just turn off the alerts on your phone and stop watching the News? Is that hiding or is it healthy? And Coach Laurie has an amazing story about one of her students’ realization about the true meaning of “privilege.” Plus, next week we will all go out on tour as holograms! Or not.

