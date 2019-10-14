Credit: | BigStockPhoto.com

JCPenney HIRING for Holidays with PRIZE INCENTIVES?

October 14, 2019

Indeed they are!  Tuesday OCTOBER 15th is their national HIRING FOR THE HOLIDAYS (HERE).   And those incentives (according to their website):

Exciting Retention Prize Packages
Throughout the holidays, JCPenney will offer prize packages as a way to attract and retain associates.  The packages will be available to both current and seasonal associates in supply chain, customer care and store locations that remain employed and in good standing through December. Sixteen packages – each worth $2,500 – are available and range in size from tangible gift bundles to travel opportunities, including:

      • Various domestic trip packages
      • Apple Laptop package
      • Home Entertainment package
      • Kitchen Appliance Makeover package
    • It appears that our state looking to hire 750, so good luck! (and HAPPY HOLIDAYS)

