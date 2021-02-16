Jason Mraz wants you…to tell him who to give money to

Jen Rosenstein

Jason Mraz wants to give some money away — but he needs your help to figure out who to give it to.

In a video posted to his YouTube page, Jason has announced that his Jason Mraz Foundation is looking to award 25 grants of $2,000 each to non-profits that focus on “inclusive arts education and the advancement of equality.” He’s asking his fans to recommend worthy organizations so that they may be considered for grants. You have until March 31 to recommend your favorite charity.

“The last year has been so isolating and has taken a toll on young people, many of whom have lost in-person access to arts programs,” Jason says in a statement. “I’ve decided to support as many programs as I can through the Foundation to make a difference.”

Visit jasonmrazfoundation.org for more information.

By Andrea Dresdale

