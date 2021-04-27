Jason Mraz to premiere new songs, play past hits during virtual live show in May

Courtesy Jason Mraz

Last year, Jason Mraz released his reggae-flavored album Look for the Good, but due to the pandemic, he was never able to perform those songs live with his band. Next month, though, he’ll finally get that chance.

Jason has announced a virtual concert with his 13-piece reggae band, which was taped at San Diego’s famed Belly Up club. It will stream May 20 and 21, in three different time zones, for fans all over the world. Tickets are available today starting at 1 p.m. ET at Moment House, the digital platform that’s presenting the event.

“I’ve been waiting a year to perform the songs from Look for the Good,” says Jason in a statement. “But in that time, I got to re-imagine and rearrange older songs to fit the new uplifting reggae format. I’ll even be premiering two new songs composed during the pandemic.”

“The setlist is wide-ranging & well-stocked. This show is especially for fans,” he adds.

Look for the Good Live will stream Thursday May 20 at 9 p.m. ET for North and South America, and at 6 p.m. BST on Friday May 21 for Europe, the U.K. and Africa. Fans in Australia, Asia and New Zealand can watch at 6 p.m. JST on Friday.

All tickets cost $20 but for an additional $15, you can get access to an after party featuring an intimate acoustic performance from Jason.

Last year, the “I’m Yours” singer announced that all of his profits from Look for the Good would be donated to charity, including the advance he received for the record. So far, $250,000 has been donated to various causes that advance Black Live Matter and related causes.

