Jason Mraz releases video for “Be Where Your Feet Are” ahead of tonight’s tour kickoff

Shervin Lainez

Ahead of his tour kickoff tonight, Jason Mraz has released the music video for his song “Be Where Your Feet Are.”

In the video, Jason sings the reggae-infused track on the beach, as people passing by start dropping their distracting phones and laptops into the sand. The chill clip ends with a rolling-skating party on the boardwalk.

“Be Where Your Feet Are” is one of three new songs that appear on the deluxe edition of Jason’s album Look for the Good, which came out July 16.

Jason’s Look for the Good Live! tour begins tonight at the Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin, Texas. Backed by a 12-piece reggae band, Jason will perform new songs as well as reimagined hits.

The 22-date trek wraps August 28 in Pittsburgh. On September 26, Jason will make a special appearance with the San Diego Symphony at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park in San Diego.

