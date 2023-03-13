Jason Mraz is turning ‘Live with Kelly & Ryan’ post-Oscars show into a dance party

BMG

Jason Mraz will be the musical guest on Monday morning’s After Oscar edition of Live with Kelly & Ryan, airing live from the stage of the Dolby Theater, where the Oscars will take place Sunday night. He’ll be performing his latest hit “I Feel Like Dancing” and tells ABC Audio it’s going to be quite the big production.

“I’ll have my fantastic band, we’ll be playing live,” he says. “And we have, I think, up to 10 dancers that are joining us from the music video, and maybe a few new ones to help us fill up the stage — maybe even create a little narrative where we dance around the venue a little bit.”

Jason says he appreciates invitations to perform at events like this, especially after doing this for 20-odd years.

“I’m honored to be at the Kodak Theater in front of a live audience at 6 a.m.,” he laughs. “But [I’m] honored to still be given the shot to be featured. You know, there’s only a billion artists out there. So [I’m] grateful that I’m still eligible for entertaining.”

“I Feel Like Dancing” is from Jason’s upcoming album, Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride, due out June 23. It marks his return to pop music and reunites him with the producer of his 2008 album, We Sing. We Dance. We Steal Things., which includes his signature hit “I’m Yours.”

In addition to Jason’s performance, Kelly and Ryan’s special After Oscar Show will also feature interviews with all the winners from Sunday night’s Oscars, as well as red carpet fashion commentary from Carson Kressley.

