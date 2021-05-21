Jason Mraz announces US summer tour dates: “We’ve been patiently waiting for this day”

Jen Rosenstein

Jason Mraz is heading back out on the road for his first set of U.S. tour dates since the start of the pandemic.

The Look for the Good Live! tour kicks off July 30 in Austin, Texas, and runs through August 28 with a show at Pittsburgh’s Rock, Reggae, and Relief. Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 27 at 10 a.m. local time.

“When we recorded Look for the Good, we knew we had created something special, something uplifting, that needed to be performed in front of live audiences,” Jason says in a statement.

“And then, right before our shows began, the world stopped,” he continued. “Like many artists we created quarantine concerts across the internet, but no matter how big the digital reach, it doesn’t compare to being in the same room.”



He adds, “We’ve been patiently waiting for this day: When the curtain goes up in Austin, it will be a celebration of life, with a new appreciation for live music, and in-person connections we’ve all been missing.”



Jason will be backed by his 13-piece reggae band and they’ll play a unique set list each night, featuring songs from Look for the Good as well as re-imagined Jason Mraz classics and never-before-heard new compositions.

One of those reimagined classics is a ska version of “Make It Mine,” out today. That song, along with some other new ones, will be part of a deluxe reissue of Look for the Good out July 16.

After the tour wraps, Jason will make a special appearance with the San Diego Symphony at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park on September 26.

