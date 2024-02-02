Jason Mraz and Ingrid Michaelson reunite for new single, “Love Is”

Cabin 24 Records

Back in 2019, old pals Jason Mraz and Ingrid Michaelson teamed up for a duet called “Christmas Valentine.” Now, they’ve got another romantic duet for you just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The song is called “Love Is,” and it’s available now along with a lyric video. The stripped-down track has the two singing, “Love is wherever you are/And I don’t have to go very far/I’m home in your arms/Love is wherever you are.”

“I wanted to write a sweet and timeless song about being loved and of actively loving, romantic or not; just a song about that most human connection,” Ingrid says in a statement. “Having Jason join me only deepened that beauty as his is such a calming, singular voice.”

“Ingrid makes music to be charmed by,” Jason added. “Her songs are like delicate souvenirs found in a curiosity shoppe. I’m delighted to be associated – and trusted – with her treasures.”

The song comes ahead of the release of the Broadway musical The Notebook, for which Ingrid wrote the music. Based on the Nicholas Sparks book and hit movie of the same name, it starts previews February 10 and officially opens March 14.

