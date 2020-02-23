Jasmine Jean & Matthew helping sick children, “SnuggleBuds”

February 23, 2020

Jasmine Jean is a childhood cancer survivor, and Matthew is her life and business partner. Together they have created “SnuggleBuds”. Based on her feelings to escape treatment as a child, Jasmine dreamed of the SnuggleBuds. This ‘doll’, a bud, that looks as similar as possible to the child–which includes have a spot for a catheter, a port for transfusion lines, the things a child going through treatment will deal with. Children intuitively know what to do with the various items and it'[s comforting. The SnuggleBuds are now in countries across the globe. Jasmine and Matthew are seeking partners and volunteers for this wonderful project.

https://m.facebook.com/snugglebudsforkids

Sunday Morning Magazine is a local Seattle podcast featuring guests from local non-profit agencies, authors and specialists in the fields that are the focus of each weekend’s informative conversation. These focus areas include education, environment, charities, crime, health, domestic issues, and youth.

